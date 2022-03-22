Russia's FM Lavrov Claims West Trying To Ensure Moscow And Kyiv Never Become Friends

As the West has criticised Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine and supported the war-torn country with military assistance, the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov has stated that the West's goal has always been to prevent Russia from having a friend in Ukraine. He further claimed that this concept is deeply embedded in the brains of American officials and removing these would take time. Russia FM's remarks come as Ukraine over the years has turned to the West in order to strengthen their relationship.

FM #Lavrov: The purpose of the West was always to make sure that #Russia does not have #Ukraine as a friend. This concept is very deeply rooted in the minds of American policymakers, and it will take time to get rid of these negative legacies. pic.twitter.com/ImDy9WkRtM — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 21, 2022

The Western countries have imposed severe sanctions on Russia, ever since it started its military operation in Ukraine. However, Lavrov claims that Moscow has the potential to withstand the sanctions imposed by the West and other countries. He also said that Russia will rely on itself and its friends. He stated that the sanctions will not be effective against Russia and that the most important lesson for them is that there is no longer any illusion of relying on the West and have no choice but to rely on themselves and their partners, according to local reports.

'Sanctions imposed against Russia are far more strategic than just Ukraine'

Lavrov also stated that the sanctions imposed against Russia are far more strategic than just Ukraine. In an interview with RT, he said the Western countries' actions are an effort to limit Russia's development and diminish its role in the international political order. The West and the EU have put sanctions on various Russian leaders including President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Minister of Defense Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu, among other Russian authorities. Several major corporations, including Apple, Sony, McDonald's, and others, have also departed the nation to oppose Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

The Foreign Minister also claims that Russia is open to cooperating with Western countries, but that it will not take steps to enhance relations with them. He said that Russia is not shutting the door on the West, they are and when they come to their senses and this door is reopened, Russia will enter into partnership with them, fully aware that they cannot be certain that the West are trustworthy and genuine long-term partners.

Image: AP