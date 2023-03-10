Russia's FM Lavrov Describes Talks With Blinken On Sidelines Of G20 As 'constructive'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday said that talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that were held on the margins of the G20 summit in New Delhi were "constructive." In his first public comment about the private conversation that he had held with Blinken here in India, Lavrov stated that while the dialogue was constructive, he had heard nothing from the US side about the matter later.

Blinken & Lavrov spoke for less than 10 minutes

Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov held a rare and brief bilateral meeting, the first ever in person since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the sidelines of the G20 meeting here in New Delhi. Amid tension and awkwardness, the two officials spoke for less than 10 minutes, a senior US State Department official was quoted as saying to the reporters gathered in India. It was reported that the meeting between the two diplomats was not scheduled ahead. During the few minutes talk, Blinken, the US Secretary of State, asked the Russian Foreign Minister to resume the talks on the New START nuclear treaty that was suspended by Russia's President Vladimir Putin last month during a state of the union speech.

Blinken also urged that Russia must release the "wrongfully detained" US citizens in Russian jails, mainly former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was convicted for allegedly "spying." When asked about Lavrov's response on the sidelines of the G20, Blinken had declined to comment.

On Thursday, speaking to Russian state TV, Lavrov for the first time opened up about his meeting with Blinken. “We spoke constructively, without emotions, we shook hands,” said Russia's Foreign Minister. “Everything I heard was a position that has already been expressed and underlined in public many times before. I gave my honest, detailed assessment about the New START treaty, and why we saw it necessary to suspend it,” he continued to add. Last month, Putin justified withdrawing unilaterally from the New START nuclear arms treaty, accusing the United States of trying to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia during the ongoing military operation in neighbouring Ukraine. Lavrov, on Thursday, confirmed that the two diplomats spoke in the context of reviving the negotiations, but refrained from giving out Russia's stance on Blinken's requests.