Russia's FM Lavrov Slams West Over SWIFT Sanctions; Says 'rupee-ruble Won't Depend On It'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday. Lavrov, while pointing out that rupee-rouble trade has been going on for a long time, took a dig at western countries over sanctions and their exclusion of some Russian banks from the SWIFT system on Friday, saying there is a need to avoid a financial system where "masters can steal your money overnight," according to ANI.

“The rupee-ruble has been going on for a long time. We don’t want to depend on a system that would be closed anytime, and we don’t want to be part of a system whose masters can steal your money overnight,” he said on the exclusion of some Russian banks by western countries from the SWIFT messaging system and the potential of rupee-rouble trade, as per report published by ANI.

SWIFT is a global messaging system that underpins financial transactions throughout the world.

'Ready to supply India with goods it wishes to purchase from Russia,' says Lavrov

Ruling out sanctions, Lavrov stated that Russia would prefer to trade in non-western currencies. The Russian Foreign Minister, who is in India for a two-day visit, also stated that Moscow is ready to supply oil and high-tech weapons to New Delhi. "We will be ready to supply India with any goods it wishes to purchase from us. We're all set to talk." In response to the delivery of crude oil and high-tech defence equipment to India, Lavrov said, "Russia and India have extremely good relations."

Bilateral relations with India "decades in the making," says Lavrov

Sanctions have been placed on Russia by the United States and other Western countries in response to its "special operations" in Ukraine. The events have had an impact on global energy prices. "I have no doubt no pressure will influence our partnership," Lavrov said when asked if US pressure on India will affect India-Russia relations. "Others are being forced to follow their politics by them (the US)." Lavrov also described bilateral relations with India as "decades in the making," adding that the two countries were "excellent friends and devoted partners."

Lavrov also stated that Russia's discussions are marked by the decades-long relationship with India. Relationships are strategic alliances. "We have been promoting our collaboration in all sectors on this basis," Lavrov further said.

India's foreign policies, he continued, are marked by independence and a focus on legitimate national interests. "I believe that Indian foreign policy is defined by independence and a focus on genuine national legitimate interests. The Russian Federation follows the same philosophy, which makes us good allies and committed partners as large countries," said Lavrov to ANI.

Lavrov's visit comes only days after China's foreign minister Wang Yi paid a visit to India. On April 11, India and the United States will hold a 2+2 dialogue. After a two-day visit to China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in New Delhi.

(with inputs from ANI)