In a key development after the European Union closed their airspace to flights from Moscow, Russia’s diplomatic mission said that the visit of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the United Nations in Geneva has been cancelled. According to the details shared by the Russian Mission in Geneva, the scheduled conference on Disarmament has been cancelled due to an unprecedented ban on his flight in the airspace. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Russian Mission in Geneva wrote, "Russian FM #Lavrov's visit to #Geneva for the session of the @UN_HRC and the Conference on Disarmament has been cancelled due to an unprecedented ban on his flight in the airspace of a number of EU countries that have imposed anti-Russian sanctions."

Earlier, a day after Russia started a war against its neighbouring state, Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia had confirmed the visit of the Russian FM. According to the earlier tweet, he was also scheduled to hold talks with Human rights chief Michelle Bachelet and other foreign diplomats. It is worth mentioning the cancellation of the most awaited visit of Lavrov to the United Nations in Geneva has shattered several significant outputs that would have been possible if the discussions were held. The conference also has strategic importance amid the ongoing war.

4,300 Russian troops killed

Notably, Russian troops engaged in a deadly war with its neighbouring country, Ukraine on Thursday. Since then, they have reportedly captured several strategic locations in Ukraine. According to the data presented by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, at least 352 Ukrainian civilians have died in the Russian invasion including 14 children. On the other hand, Ukrainian Ambassador to United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, during the UNGC meeting, claimed nearly 4,300 Russian troops killed and over 200 were taken as prisoners of war-- a claim that Russia denied.

EU shuts its airspace for Putin and Lavrov

On Sunday, the European Union announced to shut down its airspace for Russian planes-- a decision that over a dozen EU members had already announced. "We are proposing a prohibition on all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. These aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU," Russian aggression, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday. Meanwhile, she also said that the bloc will also impose sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia in the illegal invasion of Ukraine. Though she named Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko for supporting Russia’s widespread military campaign in Ukraine, she did not reveal whether the sanction would be personal which practically means he would be barred from landing any of the EU countries.

Image: Twitter/@mission_russian/AP