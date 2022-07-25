Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov Says 'ships Entering Ukraine To Be Checked For Weapons' Amid War

As fresh tensions have stoked between Russia and Ukraine over the attack on Odessa port, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has now said the ships arriving in Ukraine will be subjected to weapons checks. During an address to the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt, the top Russian diplomat said that the ships carrying weapons would be “detrimental” to the ongoing conflict which has now entered the sixth month.

Even though both sides appeared to move towards a ceasefire by penning an agreement over grain exports earlier this week, the move was followed by an attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa. The city authorities have said that it was Russia which struck the port. However, the Russians told Turkey that they had “nothing to do” with the attack which was witnessed just a day after a deal was reached between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by Ankara and the United Nations (UN).

As the developments continue to take place, Lavrov said in Egypt, “In the open sea, Russia, Turkey, together with another participant which is yet to be determined the company, the convoys to the straits, and if the ships are coming to pick additional grain from Ukrainian ports, on the way there, the ships would be inspected to make sure that they don't bring any weapons which would only be detrimental to the continued conflict."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the “special” military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In what followed was widespread destruction between both sides and subsequently, the conflict disrupted the shipments and global commodity prices shot up. Ever since the war began, the blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia’s Black Sea fleet had trapped tens of millions of tonnes of grain, raising concerns of acute food shortage. Remarkably, Lavrob’s address was in Egypt, which is also one of the world's top wheat importers. Just last year, Cairo bought around 80% of those imports from Russia and Ukraine.

US 'considering' to declare Russia state sponsor of terrorism

Meanwhile, the United States is seriously “considering” the issue of declaring Moscow a "state sponsor of terrorism". In an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that the matter of declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism amid war in Ukraine “requires careful analysis” in relation to the American laws. She said that the US had already imposed a range of measures against Moscow together with Washington’s allies and partners.

“As for declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, we are considering this issue, it requires careful analysis in accordance with American laws. In the meantime, we hold Russia to account for its actions and we continue to do so,” Brink told the media outlet.

Further, the US Ambassador to Ukraine also stressed that Russia has been removed from financing by international financial institutions and prevented Moscow from using any funds of the central bank to repay its debt. Brink underscored, “We use all available means that would be used for a country that is such a sponsor. However, we also consider a declaration seriously. And we will continue to hold Russia to account in accordance with our legislation."

Image: AP