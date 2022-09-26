Russia’s FM Vows ‘full Military Protection’ For Any Ukrainian Territory Captured By Moscow

At the conference in the US city of New York on the sidelines of the UNGA, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that all the territories that will be annexed under the controversial referendums in Ukraine will be given “full military protection." Lavrov threatened the use of nuclear weapons should Ukraine attempt to reclaim those territories back with the help of Western-supplied weaponry, adding that the measure was to put an end to the misery of the Russian-speaking ethnic population that has been under attack from the Kyiv's forces for over eight years.

Lavrov's remarks were delivered as at least four Russian-occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine conducted the votes to join Russia.

"Where were Western nations then?" Lavrov questioned during the press call, denouncing what he labelled as the Western hegemony. He also accused the western nations of a grotesque 'Russophobia.'

Russian FM threatens use of nukes to protect annexed regions

The unipolar global development model, which served billions to the West for centuries fuelling its excessive consumption by relying on Asian, African and Latin American resources is receding into the past now, Lavrov also asserted. Kremlin described the referendums as a vote for self-determination and willingness on part of the Russian ethnic population.

“Following those referendums, Russia of course will respect the expression of the will of those people who for many long years have been suffering from the abuses of the neo-Nazi regime,” Lavrov said as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA]. Further, he reminded, that with the emergence of sovereign states that are "ready to stand up for their national interests, an equal, socially-minded and sustainable multipolar architecture is taking shape."

Lavrov also told a reporter that Russia will have the sovereign grounds for deploying nuclear weapons to use should it come down to defending Russia, or the annexed regions of Ukraine. Lavrov said Russian territory, which includes territory “further enshrined” in Russia’s constitution in the future, come under the “full protection of the state”. “All of the laws, doctrines, concepts and strategies of the Russian Federation apply to all of its territories,” Lavrov asserted in context to Moscow's doctrine on the use of the nukes. Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba described both Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov and Russia's President Putin about "not bluffing" about nuclear arsenal use as "absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible."