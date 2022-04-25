Russia's Forces Forming For 'offensive' In Kherson Region, Says Kryvyi Rih Military Head

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered the third month, the military head of the south-central city of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul on Sunday said that Russian forces are preparing from the Kherson region and are bolstering in the area. In televised remarks on day 60 of the conflict, Vilkul said that the Russian troops were “forming an offensive strike formation” in Ukraine’s direction in the Kherson region. He also informed that Ukraine is awaiting Moscow’s “possible transition” to the offensive in the coming days.

Vilkul said that Russian troops were “forming an offensive strike formation in our direction in the Kherson region. We are waiting for their possible transition to the offensive in the coming days. But we know more about them than they think; we understand all their plans, and we are fully prepared for any development in the situation."

He also said that the Krivyi Rih garrison was ready and the defences were prepared. Vilkul said, “A lot of work continues to help in evacuating people from the frontline zone” while adding, “Kryvyi Rih is providing buses and ambulances. We have provided medical assistance and social workers. But people are going out on bicycles and taking old people and children out in wheelbarrows." Vilkul’s remarks came as earlier this week, a top Russian general said Moscow is planning on establishing “full control” over southern Ukraine in the second phase of its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin deploys mobile missile launchers that can fire nuclear warheads

Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed Iskander-M mobile battlefield missile launchers within the 40 miles of the Ukrainian border, said Ukraine’s military. It is to note that the mobile system has two ballistic missiles which further have a range of up to 300 miles and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads. In its latest operational update, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had said, “Then enemy has increased the number of troops in the Belgorod region by transferring and concentrating additional units”.

“According to available information, Iskander-M launchers have been deployed 60 km from the border with Ukraine,' it said, without providing more detail on the location of the systems,” it added.

