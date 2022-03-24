Russia's Foreign Minister To Visit China On Mar 31 To Discuss Aid Efforts For Afghanistan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit China, on March 31, to attend the Ministerial Conference of Afghanistan’s Neighbours, informed Russia's Foreign Affairs ministry. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry revealed that the conference will be organised in Tunxi of China's Anhui Province and will be attended by delegations from Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan apart from Russia. The motive of the conference would be "to discuss the coordination of regional efforts to provide humanitarian and socioeconomic support to Afghanistan," the ministry said.

The forthcoming meeting of the representatives from their countries is being organised while Russia continues to press forward in its offensive against Ukraine. As for Afghanistan, both Russia and China have maintained a soft stance against the Taliban, which took over the country on August 15 last year after the US' abrupt withdrawal of its troops. As for China's interest in Afghanistan, it is clear that Beijing is allegedly eyeing the vast resources in the country which explains its friendliness towards the Taliban.

Lavrov to visit China twice this month

It is worth mentioning that Lavrov's next visit to China would be his second this month as he landed in Xi Jinping-ruled state on Monday. According to multiple media reports, the Russian diplomat's visit was to China to chalk out plans on how to reduce their dependency on the US dollar. Earlier, Lavrov had said that Russia's cooperation with China will only "get stronger" owing to the sanctions imposed on it by the west. It is worth noting, that China has so far backed Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and has avoided condemning Moscow for its aggression.

In a video call with US President Joe Biden last week, Jinping said that "the Ukraine crisis is something we don't want to see" and urged the parties in Ukraine to demonstrate “political will and keep the dialogue and negotiation going."

Lavrov meanwhile said that Russia hopes its military operation in Ukraine will end with a "comprehensive agreement" on security issues and Ukraine agreeing to a neutral status. He said Moscow is "ready" to look for guarantees of security and "to coordinate them for Ukraine, for the Europeans and, of course, for ourselves beyond the expansion of the North-Atlantic Treaty."

