Russia's Foreign Ministry Avers Will Not Ink Peace Treaty With 'unfriendly' Japan

Tokyo’s “unfriendly policy” has made peace treaty talks between Russia and Japan impossible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Sputnik. Earlier this week, the ministry said that it will withdraw from negotiations for a peace treaty with Japan. If signed, the treaty could have formally ended World War hostilities between the two countries. However, on Wednesday, Zakharova asserted that Kremlin had no plans to resume the talks.

"We stated that we had no plans to continue peace treaty talks with Japan. It’s obvious because there is no way of discussing the signing of a basic document for bilateral relations with a country that has taken an openly unfriendly position," the Kremlin official told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, Kremlin also announced additional punitive measures on Japan. Zakharova said that Russia will end visa-free travel to a chain of Russian-controlled islands called the Northern Territories by Tokyo and the Southern Kurils by Russia. In addendum, Moscow will also not take part in joint economic activities on the islands with Tokyo. Furthermore, it also blocked the extension of Japan’s status as a sectoral dialogue partner of the Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation.

Ukraine-Russia war enters the 28th Day

This comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered Day 28 on Wednesday. War for the besieged port city of Mariupol has continued for weeks now. Hundreds of thousands of residents have fled as Russian troops continue their assault on the city. Speaking to Associated Press, one refugee said, “People there (in Mariupol) do not even have water”. Fresh clashes emerged in Makariv where Ukrainian troops said that they regained control of the Kyiv suburb.

Last week, Macron asked his Russian President Vladimir Putin to lift the siege of Mariupol, allow humanitarian access and order an immediate cease-fire. His demands came as spoke to Putin on Friday 70 minutes, during which he revisited complaints about repeated attacks on civilians and Russia's failure to respect human rights in Ukraine. Putin, in turn, laid the blame for the war on Ukraine, Macron's office said.

Image: AP