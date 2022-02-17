Amid ongoing tensions along the Ukrainian border, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday released its response to the United States on the security guarantee proposals in Eastern Europe. The Ministry clearly said in the statement that calls to withdraw Russian troops from certain areas of the country are "extremely unreasonable". The Ministry highlighted that Moscow is concerned about the United States' and NATO's increasing military activities near Russian borders, while the country's 'red lines' and vital security interests, as well as its sovereign right to protect them, continue to be ignored.

"Ultimatum-like demands for the withdrawal of soldiers from specific places on Russian soil, accompanied by threats of tougher sanctions, are unacceptable and jeopardise the chances of striking real agreements," the ministry said in its response, Sputnik reported. The ministry also stated that Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine, which is why statements blaming Moscow for the escalation can only be interpreted as an attempt to impose pressure and devalue Russia's security guarantees. During a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on February 15, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that the US is looking forward to receiving a written response from Russia in response to the security demands presented to Washington and NATO last December.

Russia presented draft proposals on security guarantees to US & NATO in December

It should be mentioned here that on December 17, 2021, Russia's Foreign Ministry presented draft proposals on security guarantees between Moscow, the United States, and the NATO countries in Europe. The proposals seek to restrict NATO from expanding in eastern Europe. Among several other terms, it also calls for prohibiting the US and Russia from placing intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory. However, Russia claimed that the US and NATO did not address Moscow's primary concerns in their written responses presented last month.