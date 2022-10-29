EU May Use Frozen Assets Worth €17 Billion From Russia To Reconstruct Ukraine

EU's Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders has said that €17 billion of Russian assets have been frozen since the Russia-Ukraine war began. "So far, the assets of 90 people have been frozen, over €17 billion in seven member states, including €2.2 billion in Germany," he said, according to a report by the Kyiv Independent.

The EU Justice Commissioner said that these funds can be spent on reconstructing Ukraine. "If it is money that comes from criminal businesses that the EU seizes, it is possible to channel it into a compensation fund for Ukraine. However, the amount is nowhere near enough to finance reconstruction," said Didier Reynders.

He also added that €300 billion worth of the Russian Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves have been seized, which can be kept as a guarantee until Russia participates in the reconstruction of Ukraine. "From my point of view, it is at least possible to keep these €300 billion as a guarantee until Russia voluntarily participates in the reconstruction of Ukraine," said the EU's Justice Commissioner.

The Kyiv Independent report mentions that Ukrainian politicians have for long demanded that Russian assets should be liquidated to fund Ukraine's reconstruction. The EU Justice Commissioner's statement comes at the heels of Vladimir Putin's speech in Moscow.

EU Justice Commisioner's statement comes after Putin's speech

In the speech, Putin mentioned that the West is playing a dangerous game in the Russia-Ukraine war by weaponizing the dollar and weaponizing financial institutions. Putin went on to claim that everyone has seen the true face of the West and their so-called 'rules-based order' in which the rules were created by the West, to suit their convenience, as per the translation of his speech broadcasted by Sky news.

Putin added that all the supposed cherished values of the West such as free trade and the right to property are being flouted by the West in pursuit of unipolarity. Putin mentioned how free trade is cherished only as long as it benefits the West, the moment it starts benefiting nations in Asia, free trade is abandoned. The EU Justice Commissioner's statement is noteworthy, as it comes at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Europe aligning with America, in the Russia-Ukraine war, is a mistake. The statement by the Justice Commissioner indicates that the EU is not changing its policy on the Russia-Ukraine war.