Russia's Gazprom Cuts Gas Supply To Italy By 15% Without Giving Any Specific Reason

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, Russian energy giant Gazprom has reduced the gas supplies to Italy by about 15%, without giving any specific reason for the move.

Italian multinational oil and gas company, Eni stated that the Russian company neither gave an explanation for the reduction nor stated how long will it persist.

"Eni confirms that Gazprom has notified it about a limited reduction in gas supplies by about 15% for today. The reasons for the reduction are not disclosed at this time. Eni is constantly monitoring the situation," a spokesman with the Italian energy company told TASS news agency on Wednesday.

According to officials in Italy, there are sufficient reserves in the country to compensate for any reduction in gas deliveries. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mario Draghi claimed that the government "acted quickly" to diversify suppliers by rushing to set up alternatives with Algeria, Angola, Congo, Egypt, Israel, Libya, and Mozambique, the ANSA news agency reported.

According to reports, Italy is attempting to wean itself off Russian gas, which accounts for 40% of total gas imports at the moment.

Gazprom reduced gas supplies to Germany

Earlier on Tuesday, June 14, Gazprom reduced gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline to Germany, citing technical engine issues and delays in repair works by Siemens - a Munich-based automation company. Notably, Nord Stream 1 is Germany's primary Russian gas supply pipeline. According to reports, the Yamal-Europe pipeline has already stopped transporting gas. Besides, Russian gas transit through Ukraine has also been severely affected amid the ongoing war.

Russia has cut off gas supplies to several countries amid the ongoing war

According to reports, Russia has cut off gas supplies to many countries that have opposed its invasion of Ukraine and refused payment in the ruble, causing concern across Europe.

Notably, the European continent is largely reliant on Russian gas and is scrambling to find substitutes. However, several countries continue to buy Russian gas, helping to keep the Russian economy afloat amid the ongoing war.

