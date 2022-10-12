Russia's Gazprom Fires Warning Over Europe's Winter; NordStream Repair May Take A Year

Alexei Miller, Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom's chief, has said that there is 'no guarantee' Europe will survive the winter if it renounces Russian gas. Miller was speaking at the Russia Energy Week conference in Moscow. As per a report from The Guardian, Miller said that Europe's current gas storage capacity is not sufficient. Miller added that Germany has storage which will be sufficient for only two and a half months.

“Winter can be relatively warm, but one week or even five days will be abnormally cold and it’s possible that whole towns and lands, god forbid, will freeze,” Gazprom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller said, as per a report by Al Arabiya. Speaking on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, Miller said that it will take at least a year for the repairs to be completed. He added that Russia has not been granted access to the damaged areas of the pipelines.

'Europe might lack 800 million cubic meters of gas per day'

He pointed out that Germany and the EU need to respond if they are interested in repairing the pipelines. Europe's gas inventories are nearly full. By March, however, Europe's gas storage facilities will reportedly be filled up to only 5 percent of their capacity. Miller stated that during the peak days of winter, Europe could lack around 800 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. In other words, a shortfall of one third of its total consumption.

Russia started cutting deliveries to Europe after the West imposed sanctions on Russia. The West believes that the sanctions were necessary to punish Russia. Before reducing energy supply to Europe, Gazprom used to supply Europe with 600 million - 1.7 billion cubic meters of gas per day. Miller stated that Europe's reliance on underground gas storage has increased significantly due to their unwillingness to source gas from Russia.

Gazprom's roots

Gazprom has its roots in the Soviet Union's Ministry of Gas. In 1989, when the Ministry of Gas was turned into a corporation, Gazprom became the Soviet Union's first state-run corporation. After the USSR collapsed and disintegrated, Gazprom was privatised. By the early 2000s, Russia reacquired control of the corporation by buying the majority of shares.