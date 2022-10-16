Russia's Gazprom Says That If Europe Imposes Price Caps, Gas Supplies Will Be Halted

Russia's energy giant Gazprom has said that if Europe imposes price caps then gas supplies will be halted, as per reports from Sputnik news.

Alexey Miller, the head of Russian energy giant Gazprom has said that the imposition of price caps on Russian gas may be considered a violation of contractual agreements and lead to the termination of supplies. The statement was made when Alexey Miller was speaking to Rossiya 1, a Russian broadcaster.

"We are guided by the contracts that have been signed. Of course, such a unilateral decision is a violation of the essential terms of the contract, which entails the termination of supplies," Alexey Miller said to Rossiya 1. The price caps against Russian energy were introduced on October 7 by the European Union. It proposes a coordinated price cap on Russian energy, with two separate implementation deadlines. The price cap on crude oil is supposed to come into effect on December 5 and the price cap on refined petroleum products is supposed to come into effect on February 5.

Countries like Hungary have been granted an exception

Some European Union countries such as Hungary have been granted an exception as they import Russian oil via pipelines. Energy ministers of 15 European Union member nations have sent a separate proposal to the European Commission proposing a price cap on imports of all gas into Europe, regardless of their origin, to control surging energy prices. Meanwhile, the head of Gazprom added that gas that was meant for Nord Stream can be redirected to the Turkish hub.

"You know, nothing's impossible. We're talking about those volumes which we have lost thanks to the acts of international terrorism against the Nord Stream pipelines, so these can be significant volumes," Miller said, when he was asked if Gazprom can divert the supplies that were orignally meant for the Nord Stream to the Turkish hub. "I'd like to remind you that we have the experience of preparing for the implementation of the South Stream project, which was originally planned to have a capacity of 63 billion cubic meters per year. Therefore, if we're talking even about the technical documentation for the development of the route, for South Stream - all this was already done at one time," Gazprom's chief added.