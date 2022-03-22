Even though Russia has intensified its aggression against Ukraine, the UK Defence Ministry claimed on Tuesday that Russia's purported launch of its hypersonic missile is likely meant to "detract" attention from a lack of success in its war on land.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry said referring to Russia’s hypersonic missile fire, "If true, these were likely the Kinzhal; an air-launched ballistic missile system based on the Iskander ballistic missile which has itself already been heavily used by Russian forces in their attack on Ukraine."

The Kinzhal missile, according to Russian authorities, can attack targets up to 2,000 kilometres away at speeds of over 6,000 kilometres per hour, BBC reported. Furthermore, the British Ministry of Defence believes that the Kinzhal missiles are unlikely to "materially affect the outcome" of Russia's operation in Ukraine.

Russia claimed it destroyed underground storage with hypersonic missiles in western Ukraine

The remarks of the British Defense Ministry came after Russia alleged to use hypersonic missiles against targets in Western Ukraine for the first time in the Russia-Ukraine war in recent days. On Saturday morning, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that it had destroyed an underground storage facility in western Ukraine using hypersonic missiles. The ministry stated that the underground facility had missiles and aircraft ammunition in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, as per Sky News.

In addition to this, the Putin administration has alleged that a coastal missile system hit Ukrainian military radio and reconnaissance centers near the port city of Odesa, according to Interfax. Furthermore, Russian forces have intensified their attacks on Lviv, which had been undisturbed since the invasion began on February 24. On Friday, Russians bombarded the western Ukrainian city, causing thick smoke to protrude from the buildings.

The UK Ministry of Defense had earlier stated on March 17 that the Kremlin has used thermobaric weapons, commonly called vacuum bombs, in the war-torn former Soviet nation. Cluster and vacuum bombs have already been discovered in Russia, according to NEXTA. However, the Russian government, under President Vladimir Putin, has denied employing them.

