Russia's Improved Weaponry And Tactics Pose Challenges To Ukraine's Offensive: Report

Russia's advancements in weaponry and tactics present significant challenges for Ukraine's offensive operations in the escalating conflict. This article examines the impact of Russia's improved capabilities on Ukraine's offensive efforts, highlighting the need for adaptation and strategic responses. Ukrainian troops are engaged in a second summer of fighting against Russian defences, as both sides learn from past mistakes and seek to improve their weapons and skills.

3 Things You Need To Know:

The changing Russian tactics, increased troop numbers, and improved weaponry could turn the conflict into a long battle of attrition.

Despite Russian advancements, fundamental weaknesses persist within the Russian military, including low morale, ammunition shortages, and poor coordination between units.

It is crucial for Ukrainian military leaders to maintain control of the airspace to prevent the Russian air force from exploiting any counteroffensive.

Russia bolsters defensive positions

Russia has fortified its defences, honed electronic warfare capabilities, and converted heavy bombs into precision-guided munitions, posing challenges for Ukraine's quest for a quick decisive victory. The changing Russian tactics, increased troop numbers, and improved weaponry could turn the conflict into a long battle of attrition, diminishing the chances of a swift Ukrainian triumph. While Ukraine's military remains well-prepared, U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley anticipates a protracted back-and-forth fight.

Recent attention has been drawn to catastrophic flooding in southern Ukraine, with both sides blaming each other for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have launched attacks across the front, making marginal gains against Russian defences but facing significant challenges due to the multilayered fortifications

Image: AP (Ukrainian forces prepare to fire towards Russian positions around Bakhmut, Donetsk region.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserts that counteroffensive and defensive actions are underway, while Russian President Vladimir Putin claims Ukraine's attempts have failed and resulted in significant losses. Analysts note that the Russian military has built strong defensive lines, adjusted tactics, and improved drone capabilities, making the current fight more challenging for Ukraine compared to previous engagements.

Fundamental weaknesses halting Russian advance

Despite Russian advancements, fundamental weaknesses persist within the Russian military, including low morale, ammunition shortages, and poor coordination between units. Ukraine's acquisition of Western weaponry and effective air defence systems pose significant challenges to Russian aircraft. It is crucial for Ukrainian military leaders to maintain control of the airspace to prevent the Russian air force from exploiting any counteroffensive.

Although Russia maintains a numerical advantage in troops and weapons, it continues to face weaknesses. The use of dated tanks and stationary weapons in defensive lines has proven effective, and Russian forces have been successful in hitting Ukrainian military depots. However, Ukraine considers these losses tolerable, and they continue to rely on drones and electronic warfare to counter Russian interference.

Russian improvements include the use of gliding munitions, and adapted bombs with GPS modules that pose a serious threat due to their size, although their accuracy remains limited. Russian engineers have demonstrated skill in building fortifications and complex obstacles along the front line, hindering Ukrainian offensive operations. Additionally, improved thermal camouflage, nimble artillery deployment, and interception of Ukrainian tactical communications have further challenged Ukrainian forces.