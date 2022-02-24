Russia's Invasion In Ukraine Revives Memories Of Early Stages; Know What Happened In 2014

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday, announced a military operation in Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military war between the two countries. Soon after, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after its attack.

The ongoing conflict has revived memories of the early stages of a conflict that began eight years ago, which witnessed the Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. It had started the bloodshed in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Eastern Ukraine that still continues until this day.

Russia-Ukraine 2014 conflict

Russia's seizure of Crimea had a rooted history between the two former Soviet states, nonetheless, a destabilized government and street protests in Kyiv in early 2014 had led to Russian President Vladimir Putin making his move. In November 2013, Ukraine's pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych rejected closer ties with the European Union by refusing to sign an 'association agreement' on the evening of a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Yanukovych was under pressure by Russia that had offered Ukraine economic assistance to the tune of $15 billion. Many also accused Brussels and the International Monetary Fund were slow and inflexible with their own plans to bail out Ukraine's failing economy. Yanukovych's rejection had led angry citizens on the streets of Kyiv, which gradually resulted in an escalation over several months. Security forces had attempted to clamp down on the protests and thousands of civilians and volunteer forces died on February 20, 2014, at the city's Independence Square. The day is still remembered as the bloodiest day of violence.

By the end of February, Yanukovych fled and the capital had fallen into the hands of various pro-European opposition parties. Many turned their attention to Crimea, which is a peninsula in the south of the country and is home to an ethnic Russian majority. Crimea was also home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet back then.

At the time, Putin had dispatched his army to Ukraine's borders for an unexpected military operation. Military tanks and fighter jets along Russia's western borders were put on high alert. By February 27, unbadged soldiers had seized government buildings located in Crimea. They had taken control of two Crimean airports a day later.

In March 2014, Crimea had voted in the favour of leaving Ukraine in a referendum, which Europe and the United States said was illegal and triggered sanctions from various other countries. On March 21, Putin signed legislation, defying Western leaders like then-US President Barack Obama, completing the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia. William Hague, UK's then-Foreign minister had termed Russia's actions 'the biggest crisis in Europe in the 21st century'.

Image: AP