Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine 'largely Stalled On All Fronts', Claims UK MoD

On the 22nd day of Russia Ukraine war, the United States Ministry of Defence has announced that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has 'largely stalled on all fronts' and has made little progress on land, air and sea in recent days. The British Ministry of Defence released an intelligence update on the battle, saying that Ukrainian resistance remains staunch on March 17.

Since Russia initiated its campaign on Ukraine, hundreds of civilians have been killed and more than 3 million people have been forced to flee. Russia has taken control of the eastern and northern regions of its neighbouring country since commencing its attack on February 24. In the southeast of Ukraine, this comprises the cities of Kherson and Melitopol.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts. Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses. Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well-coordinated. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands," the UK MoD claimed in a tweet.

On Thursday morning, attacks on Ukrainian cities continued, with a missile assault on a residential building in Kyiv killing at least one person and wounding several others. Moreover, according to the Ukrainian government, Russian forces released the mayor of Melitopol, whom Ukraine had accused them of kidnapping, in return for nine of their detained conscripts.

Meanwhile, local authorities had accused Russia of burning a theatre where hundreds of people were hiding in the besieged city of Mariupol the day before. On Thursday afternoon, the UN Security Council will convene to discuss a resolution asking protection for Ukrainian people "in vulnerable situations" while the battle continues.

