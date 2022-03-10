Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Shows Enormous Toll On People & Livelihood | In Pics

Quick links:
With nearly 2 million people forced to leave Ukraine in less than two weeks, the Russian war has pushed the ex-Soviet nation on the edge of Europe's worst humanitarian and economic crisis.
The Russian war has taken a toll on Ukrainian lives and infrastructure. A man on Tuesday stood atop the remains of a bridge struck by Russian military forces.
Meanwhile, the number of refugees climbed to 2mn people, as per UN. As Russia violated Ceasefire during mass evacuation in Irpin, people were forced to take shelter under a broken bridge.
Families with children who could not flee were moved to makeshift bomb shelters. A girl on Tuesday sat on a pile of blankets with a book waiting for her parents who went to get food.
Elsewhere in the shelter, hungry people lined up before giant pots filled with food. The image depicted the impact of the Russian war on the Ukrainian civil lives.
With over five days without electricity, people huddled in bomb shelters in Mariupol to derive warmth and light from a flickering lantern amid freezing temperatures.
With continued fighting, evidence of devastation is literally everywhere in Ukraine, including the demolished building in Kharkiv where the tailfin of a crashed Russian bomber plane can be seen.
Efforts to evacuate the war-torn nation continued as on Tuesday Ukrainians crossed an improvised path under a destroyed bridge in Irpin.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates