Russia's Largest Airport Furloughs 7,000 Staff Amid Sanctions & Drop In Passenger Traffic

Amid the intensifying Russia Ukraine war, the Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO) in Moscow has reportedly let off 40-47% of its employees as it faces a major drop in passenger traffic due to the result of Western sanctions against Russia following the commencement of special military operations against Ukraine on February 24. According to Ukrinform, the airport's general director, Mykhailo Vasylenko has issued an order which states that employees who will not work would get two-thirds of their salaries.

Furthermore, the order reveals that the furlough will persist until further notice, and personnel who are "idle" during their regular business hours must be approachable by phone and they must pick up the phone or return calls within 15 minutes, Ukrinform reported.

In addition to this, nearly 7,000 dismissed Sheremetyevo Airport's workers would have a risk of employment instability at the airport, which has seen 30.9 million passengers travel through its gates last year, citing Russian media, City A.M. reported.

Decision was taken following sanctions imposed against Russia

According to Aerotime Hub, the decision has been taken in accordance with the sanctions imposed against the Russian government and the "closure of air space over the territory of a number of countries, resulting in a critical decline in passenger traffic and a decrease in the required volumes of both production capacity and a number of human resources needed as a result".

Meanwhile, Russian airlines are now limited to operating internal passenger services and providing outbound operations to a few nations that have not placed sanctions on Russia. Due to sanctions imposed on Russia as a result of its incursion of Ukraine, SVO airport's Terminal D was recently temporarily shuttered.

Sanctions against Russia

Since the start of the war, nations such as the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States, Canada have placed sanctions on Moscow, including restricting its airspace to Russian-owned and registered aircraft, according to City A.M. On March 2, US President Joe Biden issued a ban on all Russian planes into US airspace. Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the whole EU will block its airspace to Russian flights, which several European nations had already done, notably Germany, France, as well as Italy.