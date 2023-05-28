Russia's Lavrov Criticises West's Plan To Send F-16s To Ukraine; 'Unacceptable Escalation'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed strong opposition to the plans of Western countries to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, labelling the move as an "unacceptable escalation." Lavrov's remarks came during an interview on the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV show, as per a report from TASS.

Lavrov criticised the Western countries involved, urging them to reconsider their actions and demonstrate a more sensible approach. "Certainly, this is an unacceptable escalation. I hope there are sensible people in the West who understand that," Lavrov stated firmly. He further expressed concern over discussions among Western political analysts about "decolonizing Russia," which he interpreted as an intention to divide the country.

Lavrov criticises the West for supporting "neo-Nazi regime"

Referring to Ukraine, Lavrov raised objections to what he described as "reckless support for the neo-Nazi regime" created by the West itself. While not explicitly specifying the country or parties involved, his remarks seemed to suggest a broader critique of Western involvement in Ukraine's affairs. The controversy stems from US President Joe Biden's announcement during a news conference following the G7 summit in Hiroshima on May 21. Biden stated that the West would initiate training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and other fourth-generation Western combat aircraft.

The decision to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine has raised tensions between Russia and the Western countries involved, including the United States. Russia has consistently voiced its opposition to the militarisation of Ukraine, perceiving it as a direct threat to its own security and regional stability.

The exchange of statements between Lavrov and Western leaders highlights the ongoing geopolitical tensions and divisions over the situation in Ukraine. As the situation continues to evolve, diplomatic efforts will be crucial in finding a peaceful resolution and preventing further escalation. The matter remains a point of contention, and it remains to be seen how the Western countries will respond to Lavrov's criticism.