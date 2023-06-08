Russia's Lavrov Derides West For Hatching Plans That Will Simply 'not Come True'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted during an official tour to Tajikistan on Monday that the West's supposed plans to bring down Moscow will never come to fruition, even if it seeks additional support from other parts of the world. Addressing servicemen at a Russian military base, Lavrov said that Russia is well "aware of the plans that the West is not just planning, but openly announced in relation to our country." "No one doubts that these plans will not come true," he stated.

He further claimed that Western powers are attempting to launch a second or third front against Russia, such as Central Asia. "The West is constantly looking for additional directions from which to irritate Russia, open the second and third fronts," he said, referring to Central Asia as a potential front.

He also hit out at Europe, claiming that the region had joined the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv by providing assistance to the latter. "Our concept of foreign policy says that Europe has chosen the path of war with us. ... Therefore, of course, we still have to live together with them side by side, but if this is a war, then we must achieve our goals," the minister avered.

Lavrov accuses West of 'escalating' the war

According to him, equipping Ukraine with F-16 jets is an indication that the West is ruling nothing out in its efforts to help the country. "They have already proved this when, after modern long-range guns, after tanks, they are now seriously preparing the F-16s ... they are preparing to continue the escalation of the war," he said, according to Sputnik.

Furthermore, Lavrov claimed that the specific versions of the jets possess the ability to accommodate a nuclear weapon. Concluding his remarks, Lavrov said that Russia's pledge to not be dictated by the US has never been this strong, especially as Washington loses "its role" and "more and more countries are disappointed in" it.