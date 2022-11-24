Russia's Lawmaker Says Moscow Could Pursue Zelenskyy & His Aides For Rest Of Their Lives

Russian lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi has said that Russia will chase Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his close associates for the rest of their lives. He was speaking at a program called '60 minutes' which is broadcasted on Russian television. He said that Russia will have to seek justice on its own.

Andrei Lugovoi said that Ukraine's president should study the memoirs of Pavel Sudoplatov. Pavel Sudoplatov was a spy in the Soviet Union and he directed the Soviet Union's administration for special tasks. According to a report by Newsweek, he was responsible for many assassinations, including the assasination of Marxist revolutionary Leon Trotsky, who was an opponent of Stalin.

US and UK protection won't help, says Russian lawmaker

Pavel Sudoplatov book named 'Special Tasks' was published in 1994, which outlined all the operations he was involved in. Andrei Lugovoi was mentioning Pavel Sudoplatov to evoke fear in the mind of Ukraine's president. Fear that no matter how much time has passed, he (Zelenskyy) will always need to keep looking over his shoulder. Lugovoi said that any protection the American and Brits are providing him will be of no use. "I'm sure that in California or somewhere else, there are hidden camouflaged homes for every single one of them where they are planning to spend the rest of their lives... I don't think that their lives will be very successful or fortunate," he said.

British police believes Andrei Lugovoi was involved in the assasination of Alexander Litvinenko, who was a former KGB spy. Alexander Litvinenko was assassinated in London as a result of polonium-210 poisoning. The European Court of Human Rights passed a judgement in 2021 stating Russia was responsible for the assasination. An inquiry conducted by Britain said that Litvinenko's assasination was "probably approved" by the Russian president and FSB chief. Meanwhile, Ukraine is struggling due to the winter as Russian strikes have rendered Ukrainian power grids useless. Russia is also setting up a domestic assembly line to manufacture Iranian drones, to boost its own stockpile so that it can carry out strikes on Ukrainian critical infrastructure more frequently. Ukraine is evacuating citizens from Kherson, as people there have no access to power, food or water.