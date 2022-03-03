Russia's Main Targets Are Civilians, Moscow Going Beyond Its Main Intention: Ukrainian MP

As Russia continues military operations in Ukraine, civilians remain the main targets of the enemy force, Maria Mezentseva, Ukrainian MP told Republic Media Network. Providing information about recent developments in the war, the Ukrainian MP said that as of now, the situation is quiet and peaceful in the country's capital Kyiv.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Maria Mezentseva said, "Russia is going beyond its actual intention of war which is the liberation of Donetsk and Luhansk."

A war broke out after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area.

'Russia has been affected a lot'

The MP further blamed Russia's President Vladimir Putin for all the crimes committed during the war. She mentioned that the first round of talks held between Ukrainian and Russian officials near the border with Belarus made the situation worse.

Maria Mezentseva told Republic Media Network, "Russia is never ready for talks."

"During the first peace talks, Kharkiv was being constantly bombed; delegation sent by Russia are not decision-makers, they are transmitters, I hope next round to bring ceasefire & troops withdrawal," she said.

Mezentseva further hoped that the next round of talks might bring the war to an end. Explaining the situation of civilians in the war-hit country, the MP said that there is enough water, food, and shelter for the people. And that Kharkiv has suffered a lot but there are enough supplies as restaurants prepared food and delivered it for free.

Expressing confidence in Ukraine winning the war, the Ukrainian MP said that this conflict united Ukrainians and the world. The MP mentioned that personal sanctions on Putin and his close allies will affect them heavily.

"On March 5, there will be a huge protest on the streets of Russia; this war will make the lives of Russians difficult because of the sanctions imposed on their country," the MP said.

Maria Mezentseva stated that Russian soldiers are being killed because of Putin's ill intentions. She mentioned that Russia as a country is different from President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian MP further requested the people of Russia to not remain silent of the situation and come out and fight against the war.

Russia-Ukraine war

As per the mayor of the southern city of Kherson's statement, Russian military forces have entered the city and made their way into the council building, while Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that its armed forces have captured Kherson. The Russian military is stepping up its offensive and moving its forces closer towards Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. In the latest update, Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to fight Russian troops, to retain control of key cities, and further slow Russia’s advance towards the country's capital, Kyiv.

Image: Republic World