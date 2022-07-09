Russia's McDonald's Replacement To Stop Serving Fries Due To Potato Shortage: Report

The 'Vkusno i Tochka' fast-food chain which replaced McDonald's in Russia will temporarily not serve fries to its customers in some of its restaurants due to a shortage of the correct variety of potatoes. The company has stated that they expect to serve fries to the customers by autumn, BBC News reported. The "Vkusno i Tochka" fast-food chain which translates to "Tasty and that's it" opened in Russia after US fast-food giant McDonald's sold its restaurants to a Russian businessman in June.

The fast-food chain might also not serve the thicker-cut version of french fries, "Rustic potatoes" to its customers. The company in a statement to Russian news agency TASS said that poor harvest for the variety of potatoes in 2021 required for making fries has hit their ability to serve fries to their customers, as per the BBC report. The company stated that even though they had made efforts to source potatoes from Russian producers, it had become impossible to import potatoes from markets that could temporarily make up for the shortage of domestic potatoes.

Market in Russia 'fully supplied' with potatoes: Russian Agriculture Ministry

Meanwhile, the Russian Agriculture Ministry issued a statement on Telegram regarding the potatoes. The Russian Agriculture Ministry, in its statement, said that the market in Russia is "fully supplied" with potatoes, which includes processed ones. The Agriculture Ministry further stated that "the products of the new crops are already arriving, which eliminates the possibility of a shortage." The Agriculture Ministry of Russia stated that they expect an increase in the gross harvest of potatoes in the organized sector in 2022.

McDonald's exit ssfrom Russia

The fast-food chain 'Vkusno i tochka' which translates to "Tasty and that's it" opened its restaurant on 12 June in Russia. The restaurant opened three months after McDonald's suspended operations in Russia. McDonald's, in March, announced halting its operations in Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Later in May, the American fast-food giant announced its decision to leave Russia. According to AP, McDonald's which opened its first outlet in Russia in 1990 announced that it had sold its 850 restaurants to Alexander Govor. According to the deal, the fast-food chain had agreed to retain all 62,000 employees of McDonald's.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)