As YouTube restricted access to the Russian channels of "Soviet Television. Gosteleradiofond" and "Soviet Radio. Gosteleradiofond," Roskomnadzor, which is the Russian federal executive agency responsible for monitoring, controlling and censoring Russian media, demanded Google, which is the parent company of YouTube, to restore access to the channels "Soviet TV. Gosteleradiofond" at the earliest. Gorelkin, who is deputy leader of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, stated that if Roskomnadzor's demands are not met, YouTube may be blocked in the country in the near future.

It was previously stated that YouTube had restricted access to Soviet Television Channels Gosteleradiofond and Soviet Radio. Gosteleradiofond, meanwhile, argued that it violates the fundamental principles of free speech and stated that any limits on these channels are unjustifiable. Notably, the channel features old recordings back from the Soviet era.

Largest archive of video and audio materials from Soviet and Russian productions

Roskomnadzor recalled that the National Fund for Television and Radio Spaces (Gosteleradiofond), which is a subsidiary of the VGTRK (All‑Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting) television and radio company, has access to the world's largest archive of video and audio materials from Soviet and Russian productions from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, reported Sputnik.

Roskomnadzor also suggested that YouTube has blocked access to official Russian media channels, public figures, sports teams, and illustration projects 36 times since April 2020. Roskomnadzor also claims that foreign online resources have demonstrated that YouTube's discriminatory behaviour is directed not only at Russian politicians and media but at everything Russian, including the Russian Federation's history and culture.

Russia has already blocked Instagram

Notably, Russia has already blocked Instagram and other social media platforms. Earlier last week, the Russian administration stated that it will ban Instagram in response to its parent company Meta's decision to allow users in some countries to call for violence against the Russian military in the aftermath of the country's invasion of Ukraine, according to The Verge. In a bid to control the flow of information about the war, Russia has been slowly restricting access to online platforms. In the meanwhile, many companies are cutting ties with Russia as Google has cut off ad revenue to Russian-backed state media outlets and increased security for Ukrainian users and websites.

