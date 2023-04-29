Russia's Medvedev Argues For Action Against Key Ukrainian Figures Over Arms Supply Calls

Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as the Security Council Deputy Chairman, recently made comments on his Telegram channel calling for retaliatory action against key figures in the Kyiv regime. Medvedev criticised Kyiv's statements regarding the need for new arms deliveries, as well as their intention to take back Crimea and warnings that "the war may last for decades."

According to a report from TASS, he likened the Kyiv regime to a barking dog, saying "the Kyiv dog keeps barking. The saliva drools across its hairy muzzle so that its masters can see its fighting properties." "What is it? The contradictory gloom of the drug-permeated conscience? Delirium of uncertainty? Pressure on its patrons? General persisting paranoia? No doubt, all this together," Medvedev added.

Medvedev advocates mass destruction

The former Russian President argued that the only response to Kyiv should be "the mass destruction of the personnel and military equipment involved by the Neo-Nazi regime in the counteroffensive, with a maximum military defeat inflicted on Ukrainian troops. A full rout of the enemy and the final deposition of the Neo-Nazi Kyiv regime with its full de-militarization on the entire Ukrainian territory. Retaliatory acts against the Neo-Nazi regime’s key figures, regardless of the places of their location and the limitation period". Medvedev warned that if the Kyiv regime does not cease their aggressive rhetoric, their harmful statements may become a reality and the conflict will continue for an extended period. He emphasised that Russia does not want this outcome.

Why does Crimea matter?

Ukraine wants Crimea back but Russia won't give it back. In fact, the US is also skeptical about Ukraine's desire to take Crimea back. So, why does Crimea matter? Crimea is strategically important to Russia for several reasons. First and foremost, it serves as the home of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which is based in the Crimean port of Sevastopol. The Black Sea Fleet has been a vital part of Russia's military power projection for centuries, and Sevastopol is one of the few ice-free ports that Russia can use year-round. Control over the Black Sea also provides Russia with access to important shipping lanes and natural resources, including oil and gas reserves in the nearby Sea of Azov.