Russia's Medvedev Urges Army To Attack Ukraine 'where Nobody Would Be Expecting Us'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev called for Moscow's troops to ambush territories in Ukraine where strikes are the least expected, emphasising that "non-standard targets" must be selected in the wake of Kyiv's counteroffensive. "We also need to select non-standard targets for our strikes, not just storage sites, energy hubs and oil bases," he said in a statement on Telegram.

"There are other places where nobody would be expecting us and where strikes would have a widely felt impact," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman added. Medvedev made the remarks after Moscow was targetted by a drone attack that Russian authorities claim was orchestrated by Ukraine.

On Monday, one of the aerial weapons dropped near the Defence Ministry's main headquarters, while another struck Crimea. Moscow claimed that the Russian army had thwarted both attacks, and the mayor of the Russian capital assured that no casualties occurred as a result of it.

Ukraine remained mum on the accusation, which marks the second drone strike that has rattled Moscow within a month. Earlier on July 4, the Russian military claimed that it intercepted four of the five drones on the outskirts of the capital through air defences.

Medvedev urges civilians to 'be ready' as drones rain down on Moscow

The strikes seem to be a part of Ukraine's counteroffensive, which Medvedev dismissed as unsuccessful. "Our enemy has been unable to achieve success in the course of its counteroffensive, which means that it will seek victories in the information field, no matter how overhyped and irrational," he said.

"They make many morons in Ukraine truly happy, especially now that the degree of tensions in Ukrainian society is ramping up. Some portion of [Ukrainian] society still hasn’t forgotten how to think, even though they may be afraid. Besides, their Western patrons are starting to show impatience," the erstwhile president said, warning civilians to be "ready" as enemy forces choose " peaceful civilian targets for their despicable attacks."