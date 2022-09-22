In a fresh warning to the West, former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stated that "hypersonic is guaranteed to be able to reach targets in Europe and the United States much faster". Stressing that there is "no way back" for Russia, he said various people with general stripes must not threaten Russia by speaking about the NATO strike on Crimea.

In his Telegram post, Medvedev said, "Various retired idiots with generals' stripes do not need to scare us with talk about a NATO strike on Crimea. Hypersound is guaranteed to be able to reach targets in Europe and the United States much faster." He asserted that NATO nations need to understand that Russia has "chosen its own path" and stressed that there is "no way back."

He furher stated that referendums will be organised and the Donbass as well as other territories will become part of Russia. Medvedev, who also serves as deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, said that the protection of all the regions will be bolstered by the Russian soldiers. Medvedev warned that Moscow can use any weapons, including strategic nuclear weapons based on "new principles" for the protection of Ukrainian territories that become part of Russia. His statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered partial mobilization in Russia, a day after Moscow-occupied regions in Ukraine announced their plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia.

"The protection of all the territories that have joined will be significantly strengthened by the Russian Armed Forces. Russia announced that not only mobilization capabilities, but also any Russian weapons, including strategic nuclear weapons and weapons based on new principles, could be used for such protection," Medvedev said in a Telegram post.

Earlier on September 21, Putin said that he has signed the decree for partial mobilization in Russia. He said that Russia will use "all the means" to protect its territory and asserted that "it's not a bluff." The Kremlin leader also accused West of engaging in "nuclear blackmail" against Russia.

"But the Western establishment, in general, all citizens of the NATO countries need to understand that Russia has chosen its own path. There is no way back," Medvedev said.

US & EU criticise Putin for ordering partial mobilization

Hours after Putin's address, US President Joe Biden said that his Russian counterpart made "overt nuclear threats" against Europe and stressed that it showed a "reckless disregard" for the responsibilities of the non-proliferation regime. Meanwhile, EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell called it "cynical and shocking" to hear threats by Putin while the international community is working works together to build peace at the United Nations. Borrell in a statement said, "He is announcing a partial mobilisation in Russia to support the organisation of illegal referenda - they call it referenda in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia and by threatening again and again and this time, very clearly in a quite unveiled manner – the use of weapons of mass destruction, in particular nuclear weapons."

"We found that it is quite cynical and shocking to hear such threats during the week in which here, at the United Nations, the world community works together in order to build peace and progress," Josep Borrell said.

