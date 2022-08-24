Russia's Mikhaylovka Town Administration head Dies In Car Explosion In Zaporizhzhia Region

In a tragic incident amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the head of Russia's Mikhaylovka town administration died as a result of a car explosion on Wednesday. According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Ivan Sushko and the explosion took place in the Zaporizhzhia region. Meanwhile, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, claimed that Sushko was assassinated as someone deliberately planted an explosive device in his car.

"Today, as a result of a deliberate blowing up of a car, the head of Mikhaylovka was killed. An explosive device was planted under the seat of his car," Rogov wrote on Telegram, as per RIA Novosti. He further stated that Sushko was rushed to a hospital following the explosion, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Daughter of Putin's ally killed in car explosion

Notably, the incident happened four days after the daughter of a pro-Kremlin ideologue, commonly known as “Putin’s brain”, was reportedly killed in a car explosion on August 20. The deceased was identified as Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, TASS reported. According to media reports, the explosion occurred outside of Moscow when Darya was driving her father's car after returning home from a literary and musical event.

Meanwhile, the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) asserted that the Ukrainian special services "planned and carried out" Darya's killing. Condemning the "cruel and treacherous" killing, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Darya "honestly served the people and the Fatherland, displaying what it means to be a patriot of Russia with her deeds." Putin posthumously awarded the Order of Courage, one of Russia’s highest medals, to Darya who was dubbed as outspoken in her support of the war against Ukraine.

