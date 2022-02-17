Russia's Military Builds Bridge In Belarus Near Ukraine Border, Satellite Images Reveal

The Russian Army has begun building a tactical bridge and a new road across the important Pripyat River in southern Belarus. Commercial satellite images uploaded on social media on February 16 claimed to show a military-style pontoon bridge at the Pripyat River, just 4 miles from the Ukrainian border and 14 miles northwest of the number 4 nuclear reactor, which notoriously melted down in the 1986 Chernobyl accident.

The bridge, which is said to be located at 51.5327, 29.86593, is part of the Exclusion Zone that stretches over the Ukraine-Belarus border. Currently, about 30,000 Russian troops drawn from Russia's Eastern Military District's four armies are participating in the allied Resolve military exercise with Belarusian forces in central and southern Belarus.

New Maxar satellite images from the past 48 hours continue to show heightened military activity in #Belarus, Crimea, and western Russia.



Many observers believe that it is a pretext for stationing a major Russian army in Belarus in preparation for military action against Ukraine, notably against Kyiv, the country's capital, at least if Moscow decides to use force against Ukraine. Several pontoon bridge companies have been seen mobilising as part of Russia's present military buildup, both in Belarus and on Russia's northern border with Ukraine.

Moreover, according to a brief news release issued on February 11, Russian Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) troops took part in the practice. They are, however, portrayed as practising creating smoke screens to hide ground units from aerial observation and attack, rather than a radiological defence mission.

US claims Russia increased its troops at Ukraine border

In the midst of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the US said on Wednesday evening that Russian forces stationed near Ukraine's borders have increased by 7,000 troops in recent months, contradicting Moscow's claims that it was pulling back, according to CNN. While the likelihood of a Russian invasion of Ukraine did not materialise as expected, the US and its allies warned that the threat still persists, putting Europe's economy, security, and stability in hazard, according to the Associated Press.

According to Western media reports, Russia has amassed around 1,50,000 soldiers in Ukraine's east, north, and south. Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, has stated that he supports a peaceful settlement to the conflict. Furthermore, US President Joe Biden stated that diplomacy would be given every chance, despite his scepticism of Moscow's motivations. According to the Associated Press, Biden also emphasised that the US and its allies will not compromise fundamental values when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty.

