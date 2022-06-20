Russia's Military Offensive 'far From End' Despite Strong Resistance: Ukrainian Official

Russia's military offensive in Ukraine is expected to be a long haul despite strong resistance, warned Kyiv's National Security and Defence Council Secretary, Oleksiy Danilov. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, the top Ukrainian official explained that Russia has leverage in military equipment, but added, "this doesn't scare our warriors."

Noting that the situation on the frontlines has transpired to be more "tense and complicated" since Russia focused on the industrial hub of east Ukraine- the Donbas region, Danilov said that the defenders from time to time have delivered counterattacks but "the war is ongoing and we are far from its end."

"I am not from the camp that believes the Russian army is weak. They have very big resources and have brought some of them here," Danilov claimed, as quoted by The Globe and Mail.

The top Kyiv official also believed that Moscow intends to capture Ukraine in its entirety. "They have definitely not changed their plans to conquer all the country. They declare that publicly. They have pulled all of their masks off," Danilov asserted. In a major revelation, he also flagged that the Russian attacks on five distinctive occasions were targetted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "all in late February and early March," Danilov said.

NATO warns war in Ukraine could take 'years to end'

As Russia intensified its assault in east Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) on Sunday told the German daily Bild Am Sontag that the war in Ukraine "could take years to end." He further noted that the state-of-the-art weaponry supply to Ukraine will continue in order to help Kyiv gain upper hand in Donbas.

"We must be prepared for the fact that it could take years (for the war to end.) We must not let up on supporting Ukraine... The costs are high not only for military support but also because of rising energy and fuel prices," Stoltenberg said. This comes after the NATO chief, last week, said that the alliance's Madrid summit might see agreement on a larger assistance package for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also echoed the concerns of Stoltenberg. In a Sunday Times op-ed, he warned that Russia is up for a "long war" in Ukraine. He said foreign backers of Ukraine should "hold their nerve" to ensure constant support to Kyiv. "Time is now the vital factor," he wrote in the 1000-word article. “Everything will depend on whether Ukraine can strengthen its ability to defend its soil faster than Russia can renew its capacity to attack. Our task is to enlist time on Ukraine’s side,” he wrote. To help Ukraine amid the war with Russia, Johnson outlined a four-point plan for “constant funding and technical help” which, according to him, should be maintained for “years to come” and potentially be elevated.

(Image: AP)