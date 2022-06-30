Russia's Military Operations Going As Planned, No Need To Adhere To Any Deadlines: Putin

The 'special military operation' Russia is carrying out in Ukraine is proceeding as planned and there is no necessity to adhere to any deadlines for its completion, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated while concluding his visit to Ashgabat on June 29. The liberation of Donbass, the protection of the local population, and the creation of conditions that will guarantee the security of Russia itself are the three objectives of the special military operation, Putin asserted, TASS media agency reported.

When questioned about a potential completion date for the project, the Russian president responded saying, "There is no need to talk about any deadlines. I never talk about it, since this is life and these are real things. It is not right to squeeze that into any deadlines."

According to Putin, the work is advancing in a "calm and rhythmic" manner. The troops are moving ahead and arriving at the destinations that were given to them as tasks at a particular point in this combat, he added. The Russian President further emphasised that everything is proceeding as expected.

"It (Deadline) is linked to the intensity of combat operations, which is directly linked to potential casualties, and we must think above all things about protecting our guys’ lives," the Russian President remarked.

Russia-Ukraine war

According to Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, the country's defence ministry has reported that over 6,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been captured or surrendered since the onset of the war. According to RIA Novosti, the ministry also stated that the exchange of 144 prisoners of war with Ukraine, announced on Wednesday by Ukrainian intelligence, was organised on Putin's direct order.

Moreover, Russia's defence ministry stated that a missile strike on June 28 destroyed a Ukrainian military control centre near the central city of Dnipro. Along with other Ukrainian regions, Dnipro and the surrounding Dnipropetrovsk region have seen an increase in Russian shelling in recent days.

Furthermore, Russia's Defence Ministry announced on June 30 that its forces had retreated from a Black Sea island near Ukraine's port of Odesa. Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the withdrawal of forces from Zmiyinyi (Snake) Island on Thursday was a "act of goodwill."

Image: AP