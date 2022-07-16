Russia's Missile Strikes On Ukrainian City Dnipro Leave 3 Dead, 15 Injured

Amidst the continuing brutality in Ukraine, Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in the war-torn nation was struck by a missile assault on Friday, leaving at least three people dead and 15 wounded. According to the Ukrainska Pravda report, regional governor Valentyn Rezynchenko said on Telegram, “We have ‘strikes’ on Dnipro.” He further stressed that the missiles hit an industrial building and a busy roadway. He also added, “the Russian attack took the lives of three people, another 15 were injured. We are determining the extent of the destruction.”

In addition to this, Ivan Vasiuchkov, a spokesperson of the transport division of the Dnipro City Council said that a bus driver who was operating one of the city's routes was killed due to the Russian 'terrorist' assault on Dnipro.

Attack on Dnipro

Russian missiles launched on July 15 in the evening resulted in blasts in Dnipro and Kremenchuk. According to Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, the water supply, as well as other services, might experience interruptions in the vicinity of Robocha Street and the Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant because of the attack.

Meanwhile, Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian defence minister claimed that Ukraine experienced the greatest number of civilian casualties in the month of May. Reznikov stated during an interview with the BBC that "the biggest peak of our losses was in May," with up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers dying per day, The Guardian reported.

'Up to a hundred boys and girls were killed, and up to 300-400 were injured' in May

The minister further clarified that the invading troops had the biggest advantage then, especially in the direction of Donbas, where they were firing up to a thousand artillery shells each hour. “It was intense pressure, and we did not have the opportunity to respond to them: we did not have that many shots. In the month of May, unfortunately, up to a hundred boys and girls were killed, and up to 300-400 were injured,” he said.

Reznikov continued by saying that the 155-caliber guns that have tremendously aided Ukrainian forces in their conflict with Russia have progressively transformed the nature of the battle. He claimed that "counter-battery fighting" quickly lessened the fire's intensity, The Guardian reported. He proceeded by emphasising how important it was for his nation to realise that the battle was still ongoing and that "we must learn to restore our economic resources, pay taxes, and work in a state of war."

Meanwhile, in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission has proposed fresh sanctions against Russia. The EU Commission declared in a statement that the penalties will target Russian gold and tighten export regulations for cutting-edge technologies. Notably, the EU has sanctioned Russia with six sets of sanctions to date, with the most recent one being approved in June.

(Image: AP)