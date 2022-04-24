Amid the relentless war in Eastern Europe, the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has accused Ukraine of preparing provocations in order to blame Moscow and its armed forces. In a statement, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the Kyiv regime is mulling using toxic chemicals to strike civilian infrastructure in the area of Odessa port 'Yuzhny,' where at least 10 tons of ammonia were delivered on April 18. The most plausible scenario for the staging is a fake missile strike by the Russian Armed Forces against the Ukrainian Navy's western naval base, as a result of which the port's cooling plant will be blown up, the statement read.

The ministry also stated that the provocations are being planned by the Kyiv regime to tarnish the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. "The Svyatogorsk Lavra in DPR among other orthodox churches is under threat of rocket attack on Easter night," it stated. The ministry further claimed that the provocative measures take place against the backdrop of the Kyiv regime's campaign in the Ukrainian media accusing Russia of supposedly planning "rocket strikes on religious sites."

Ukraine indulged in creating fake news along with British intelligence agencies: Russia

Meanwhile, Russia has also accused Ukraine's Security Service officers of being involved in creating fake news along with British intelligence agencies in the Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR's) Lisichansk region. "For this purpose, representatives of the Ukrainian and Western media, who had previously carried out staged photo and video filming in Bucha, arrived in the city in advance," the Russian Defence Ministry stated. Furthermore, it also pinned the blame on Ukrainian nationalists for holding 90 foreign citizens hostages from 5 countries as a "human shield".

Russian troops killed tens of thousands of civilians in Mariupol: Zelenskyy

Earlier on Saturday, April 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that new evidence has emerged that proves Russian troops have killed tens of thousands of civilians in Mariupol and then tried to cover it up. According to Zelenskyy, after new satellite images of mass graves in Mariupol surfaced, Ukraine has intercepted Russian conversations about “how they are concealing the traces of their crimes.” It should be mentioned here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and reached its 60th day on Sunday, April 24.

