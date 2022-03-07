Amid the ongoing war against Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry on Monday claimed that more than 30 active biological laboratories in Ukraine have been commissioned by the Pentagon. Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian army, stated that the country's defence ministry has frequently raised concerns regarding the Pentagon's military biological projects in post-Soviet space. "On the territory of Ukraine, a network of more than 30 biological laboratories has been established, which can be split into research and sanitary-epidemiological laboratories," he added, as per TASS news agency.

According to Kirillov, the operations of Ukrainian biological laboratories, as well as the US-led drive to "transform" Kyiv's healthcare system, have resulted in an unmanageable surge in the occurrence of hazardous infections. He also stated that there has been an uptick in the number of cases of rubella, diphtheria, and tuberculosis on Ukrainian soil. Kirillov also claimed that measles cases have grown by more than 100 times and that Ukraine has been designated as a country at high risk of polio outbreaks by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Kirillov further claimed that Ukraine transferred thousands of patients' serum samples to the US under the guise of testing anti-COVID medicines, mainly those belonging to the "Slavic ethnic group." He stated that an emergency curtailment of biological programmes is being carried out on the territory of Ukraine. The Office of the Chief of the RCB Protection Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation constantly analyzes the biological situation on the territory of Ukraine, he added.

US funding for biological laboratories in Ukraine is more than $200 million: Russia

Major General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, revealed that the Russian Armed Forces discovered the realities of a US-funded military biological programme in Ukraine during a special operation. He claimed to have received information from the staff of Ukrainian biological laboratories regarding the urgent destruction of especially dangerous pathogens on February 24: plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases. The Russian Defence Ministry also claimed that US funding for biological laboratories in Ukraine totals more than $200 million.

Image: AP/Unsplash