Russia's New Commander Gerasimov Ridiculed Over Shaving Order 'farce' For Troops: UK MoD

Russia's President Vladimir Putin's new commander of Ukraine and Chief of the General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, has garnered objection from the Russian forces for his strict policies aimed at improving the "day-to-day discipline." Putin's new commander, who took charge this week, "does not appear to be yielding entirely successful results," according to the war update published by the UK's Ministry of Defence.

A crackdown on the Russian forces

Gerasimov has launched a crackdown on the Russian forces for informal ethics, such as the non-regulation uniform, travelling in civilian vehicles, the use of mobile phones, and non-standard haircuts. The "greatest derision has been reserved for attempts to improve the standard of troops' shaving," UK's MoD claimed. This has attracted a negative response from troops including from the Russian shadowy mercenaries group Wagner PMC. Officials in the Donetsk People's Republic described Gerasimov's new rules as a "farce," adding that it would damage "the process of destroying the enemy".

Wagner mercenary group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the vocal critics of Putin's new commander as he noted that the "war is the time of the active and courageous, and not of the clean-shaven". Chief of the Russian General Staff was appointed as Russia's Ukraine military campaign's overall commander, replacing commander Sergey Surovikin. As the reshuffle was met with irk among some of Russia's military experts and troops, Russian television commentator Sergey Markov, argued that the Generals are often moved, "shuffled from the Front to the Headquarters. From Headquarters to the Front." “Surovikin is not punished," the mouthpiece of Kremlin noted, adding that it’s all one team. "Well, of course with competition, which always happens among the top dogs.”

General Valery Gerasimov is known as the key figure who planned the military operation in Kyiv. While Russian Defense Ministry's move was unclear, it revealed in a statement, that there was a “need to organise closer interaction between the branches and arms of the Armed Forces” and improve the support and effectiveness of “command and control of groupings of troops.” Gerasimov has three deputies who will report to him– Surovikin, Russian army commander Oleg Salyukov and the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Colonel-General Aleksey Kim.