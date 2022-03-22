Russia's Nobel Laureate Dmitry Muratov To Donate His Prize Medal To Aid Ukrainian Refugees

Dmitry Muratov, a co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize last year, announced on March 22 that he will give his Nobel award to be auctioned to help Ukrainian refugees. Muratov, the editor of Russia's leading opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta, and Maria Ressa of the Philippines were both awarded the 2021 Nobel prize for their efforts "to safeguard freedom of expression."

"Novaya Gazeta and I have decided to donate the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Medal to the Ukrainian Refugee Fund. There are already over 10 million refugees. I ask the auction houses to respond and put up for auction this world-famous award," Muratov said in an article published under his name.

In response to threats of criminal prosecution of journalists and citizens who disagree with the government's official line, Muratov's newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, announced in early March that it would remove material on Russia's military actions in Ukraine from its website due to censorship. However, in his statement, the journalist also called for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, the return of the bodies of those killed, and the provision of humanitarian corridors and aid.

"Stop combat fire, exchange prisoners, release the bodies of the dead, provide humanitarian corridors and assistance, and support refugees," Muratov and Novaya Gazeta, a Kremlin-critical daily, stated five things needed to be done right away.

Muratov dedicated his Nobel prize for staff killed for their work

Last week, the front page of Novaya Gazeta featured an image of a news editor holding up a poster condemning Russia's actions during a state television news broadcast, while blurring out part of the poster's slogan. Last year, Muratov, dedicated his Nobel Prize to six of his newspaper's journalists who were assassinated for their work, and vowed to use the prize to defend journalists under threat.

Notably, Novaya Gazeta has become one of the few remaining media outlets publishing anti-Kremlin viewpoints. Six of its journalists and contributors have been killed since 2000, including investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya. On February 24, Russia dispatched tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in what it described as a "special operation" aimed at degrading its southern neighbor's military capabilities and rooting out "dangerous nationalists." Ukraine's soldiers have resisted, and the West has slapped broad sanctions on Russia in an attempt to compel it to withdraw its troops.

