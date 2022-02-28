Russia's Nuclear Triad On Standby Alert Duty As Ukraine Forms 'International Legion' Unit

In a major development, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new unit named "International Legion" as it fights back Russia. In the announcement that was made through the official Twitter handle of Defence of Ukraine, the country underlined that it already has received a lot of requests from the international community to join 'the resistance against Russian occupiers' and 'protect the world security from Putin regime'.

Unaffected by the solidarity of the international community with Ukraine, the Russian nuclear triad has taken up standby alert duty with reinforced staff. The Ministry of Defence of Russia has informed that Russia’s strategic missile command of Northern and Pacific Fleets has begun combat duty with reinforced staff. This comes after President Vladimir Putin told his top defence and military officials to put nuclear forces in a “special regime of combat duty".

Ukraine-Russia delegations begin peace talks in Belarus

Amid heightened tensions, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia have begun peace talks in Belarus' Gomel on Monday. The Kyiv delegation comprises the Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi while the delegation of Moscow comprises Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky in what is the first talk after the offensive on February 24.

Earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had refused his counterpart in Russia Vladimir Putin's suggestion for peace talks in Belarus, an ally of Moscow which used it as a staging ground for its multipronged invasion. Speaking in Russian in a video message, he said, “Any other city in a country from whose territory missiles do not fly would suit us,” and listed the cities of Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku as alternative venues.

In a later video address, Zelenskyy, however, said that he agreed to the talks after a conversation with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenka, who assured him of the safety of the Ukrainian side.