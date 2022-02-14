Russia's Occupation Troops Violated Ceasefire Area In Eastern Ukraine Six Times: Report

The Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine six times, National News Agency of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported. The violation took place despite knowing the use of weapons are banned under the Minsk agreements.

"Near Katerynivka, the occupiers fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns. Towards Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), the enemy opened fire with small arms. Outside Marinka (23km southwest of Donetsk), Russian mercenaries fired grenade machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions," the JFO press centre posted on Facebook. "On the outskirts of Vodiane, the armed formations of the Russian Federation used 120mm mortars," added the statement.

The agency said enemy UAVs, probably Orlan-10, were spotted crossing the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. However, the Joint Forces reported no casualties. Moreover, Moscow on Thursday started major military drills with close ally Belarus, reported NBC News.

The latest action from Russia came despite the Western countries pushing to sort out the issue diplomatically. As per media reports, at least tens of thousands of troops, weapons systems and other forces are conducting joint exercises near the Ukrainian border. Apart from assembling near the Ukrainian border, Russian warships arrived in the Black Sea for naval drills, a move that Kyiv labelled part of a "hybrid war."

'Recent development from Russian side raised doubt': White House

Though Moscow claimed the assembling of troops only meant for military and naval drills, the western countries raised concerns Moscow could use them to execute their plan. Irrespective of western claims, Russia asserted the military and naval drills would not continue after February 20. However, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) claimed the military drills would involve up to 30,000 combat corps and labelled it the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War.

On the other hand, the White House said the recent development from the Russian side raised doubt and added "the drills don’t instil confidence that a de-escalation is possible". While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "We see this as certainly more of an escalator and not a de-escalator action.