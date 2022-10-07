President of The Russian Federation Vladimir Putin marks his 70th birthday on Friday amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, which plunged Russia into economic and international isolation. Previously, Vladimir Putin has celebrated his birthdays by embarking on foreign trips, and hiking in Siberia with Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

However, on this occasion, Putin is set to spend his birthday round at work, attending an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the Russian city of St. Petersburg with heads of state from a Russia-led political bloc, reported the Moscow Times. Meanwhile, a plea from an orthodox Russian bishop, Patriarch Kirill is set to organize two days of special prayers for President Putin to mark his 70th birthday today.

'God put you in power': Kirill tells Putin on his 70th birthday

Patriarch Kirill called on the clergy to pray for the health of the Russian President, the longest-serving paramount leader of the country since Josef Stalin, stated the Moscow Times.

Kirill said, “We pray to you, our Lord God, for the head of the Russian State, Vladimir Vladimirovich, and ask you to give him your rich mercy and generosity, grant him health and longevity, and deliver him from all the resistances of visible and invisible enemies, confirm him in wisdom and spiritual strength, for all, Lord hear and have mercy.”

"God put you in power so that you could perform a service of special importance and of great responsibility for the fate of the country and the people entrusted to your care," the patriarch said, joining a chorus of Russian officials congratulating Putin on his birthday.

The Moscow Times stated that Russian officials have often hailed Vladimir Putin as the Saviour of modern Russia. President Putin rose to power and subsequently achieved Kremlin's top job in 1999. Previously having worked with Soviet Union’s security agency, the KGB, Putin has had the experience of working in the field of counter-intelligence.

Kim Jong Un praises Putin’s leadership

Putin additionally received a birthday message from the leader of North Korea and his ally Kim Jong Un. In his message, the North Korean leader praised Putin’s conduct against "challenges and threats" from the US, reported the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He said: "Today, Russia is reliably defending the dignity of the state and its fundamental interests from the challenges and threats by the US and its vassal forces." Kim Jong Un also stated that ties between Pyongyang and Moscow had been “strengthened as never before."

Previously, Putin had written a letter to the North Korean leader to suggest the formation of closer ties between the two countries. The letter from Putin suggested the pair work to "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts."

Chechen leader promises “Big events” on Putin’s birthday

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, has promised “big events,” which would include horse racing and an opening ceremony for a judo training centre named that is set to be named after the Russian President, reported the Moscow Times.

“The peoples of Russia are very lucky to have such a president,” Kadyrov stated on Tuesday in a post on his Telegram. “Celebrating the 70th anniversary of our president, we show the whole world how much we appreciate him,” the post continued.

Meanwhile, President Putin has been involving himself more directly in laying the Russian military’s war strategy in regard to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Putin had recently announced the accession of four Ukrainian territories to the Russian Federation following the conduct of referendums in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia by Russia’s central election commission.