Russia's Plan To 'set Up Puppet Regime Absolutely Failed': Ukraine's Envoy To India

On Monday, February 28, the Ukrainian envoy to India Igor Polikha mentioned 16 children have been killed so far due to 'explosions, bombings, and shelling' by Russian forces. During a press briefing earlier today and marking five days since Moscow began its military offensives against Kyiv, Polikha sought the world's solidarity with the plight of Ukrainians and extended his gratitude to 'Indian friends'.

The latest report from the war-ravaged Eastern European country states Russian troops are adamant about securing the capital city of Kyiv which remains the epicentre of military offensives for the third consecutive day.

"I am speaking to you, not as an Ambassador of Ukraine but as a normal human being," Polikha said as he started to narrate the ordeals Ukranian citizens are facing.

'Shelling is going from both sides and not just from Russia': Ukrainian Envoy to India

Exuding confidence that Kyiv's forces will secure his motherland from the clutches of Vladimir Putin's forces, the Ukrainian envoy to India admitted, "We are suffering. A lot of civilian casualties have occurred and we are taking help from foreign authorities. Already, 16 children have been killed due to explosions, bombing, and shelling. The latest casualty was a museum that was burnt down. The biggest transport plane Mriya was destroyed by Russia. Now, even with modern technology, it is difficult to make something like that."

"Shelling is going on from both sides and not just from Russia. But shelling is very rampant from the Russian side," he added.

Putting various speculations over Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine and rumours that the Russian military has decreased the explosions at its place, Igor said, "Every night there is shelling, bombing and firing, offensive in Ukraine."

"Right before this meeting, I received a call that a Russian missile hit the ambulance and all people in the ambulance are killed," he continued.

Russia's plan 'absolutely failed'

Furthermore, he said that Ukraine's ongoing situation is volatile, but its forces have put forth a fierce fight and matters are under Ukraine's control.

"The general situation is rather difficult but under Ukrainian control. The Russians were expecting that within 5-6 hours, maximum one day, they will occupy the whole territory and put up a puppet regime. This plan has absolutely failed," he stated.

Polikha further mentioned that 5,300 Russian soldiers and officers have been killed in clashes so far wherein most were new recruits in the 18-19 years age group.

"Today, Ukraine approached Red Cross to assist Ukraine to deliver dead bodies of Russian soldiers to Russian borders," he added.

Sanctions on Russia

"Every day new sanctions are imposed against Russia. You saw the airbase of Europe was closed for Russian aeroplanes, today information came that Russian Defence Minister Sergey Lavrov could not reach Geneva to reach the Disarmament session. The United Nations said that they could not help either," the Ukrainian Envoy to India said.

"On one hand, I do not understand what Lavrov could do at the UN Human Rights Conference, on the other hand, I regret that he has not reached Geneva because there will be too many questions," he further said.

He went on to say that the number of Ukrainian refugees can cross a seven million mark if the ongoing war was not stopped. He also mentioned long queues on Ukrainian international borders including lakhs of Ukrainians and thousands of foreigners.

Day 5 of Russian attack on Ukraine

While Russian and Ukrainian delegations have arrived in Belarus to hold talks on the ongoing war between both sides, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that he had little or no hope from these deliberations with Russia as repeated rounds of talks between Kyiv and the Kremlin have gone in vain. Also, he mentioned that he was still going ahead to hold talks and attempt a negotiation so that the people of Ukraine do not conclude that "our President did not try enough."

Russian ruble experienced a downfall of 41% and has plummeted to 117 per US dollar and the EU claimed Russia's subsidiaries like Sherbank are likely to fail or are already failing.

While Russians have proceeded to Kharkiv, there are reports of civilian killings and war crimes too. Vladimir Putin said that the Russian military does not kill people or damage cities and that the main objective was to put Ukrainian military infrastructure 'out of operation' but experts say the Kremlin is unlikely to withdraw forces from Ukraine.

Russian forces carried out missile strikes across Ukraine overnight, Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office said, according to reports. Airstrikes occurred in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Chernihiv and air raid sirens went off in many other cities.