In the midst of the ongoing war against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the country will continue to develop despite the challenges, and the transportation and logistics infrastructure will be reinforced further. "We will continue to progress on the path of development no matter how challenging it gets. We have also decided to bolster the transport and logistics infrastructure across the country," Putin remarked, as per Tass News Agency. The Russian President further added that this work would take place in the Baltic and Arctic regions, as well as Russia's Far East.

President Putin claimed that Russia will undoubtedly complete the construction of new contemporary ferries for Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands and that country's enterprises will be able to complete all of the obligations assigned to them. He also emphasised the symbolism of contemporary, high-tech Russian ships bearing the names of legendary Russian commanders who liberated not only their homeland but the entire world from Nazism. "These genuinely brave and sincere patriots placed our Fatherland's independence and sovereignty above everything else. They protected and preserved our country, emphasising to future generations the importance of staying strong and moving forward," the Russian President added.

Putin urges neighbouring countries not to worsen relations with Russia

As several countries have imposed sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked attack on Ukraine, President Putin urged the neighbouring countries not to escalate or worsen relations with the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia will not abandon its efforts to "denazify Ukraine." "No, that is not the case," he stated, in response to a claim made in Kyiv that Moscow had abandoned this policy because the term "denazification" was not used during the Russian-Ukrainian peace negotiations.

Russia and Ukraine need to talk without any middlemen: Kremlin

The Kremlin spokesperson also stated that Russia’s and Ukraine’s delegations, to the peace negotiations, need to communicate quite clearly with one another, and without any middlemen. It should be mentioned here that two countries held the second round of peace talks on Thursday in Belarus. According to Vladimir Medinsky, the Russian delegation's head, the agreements reached during this round are a significant step forward. It should be mentioned here that Russia and Ukraine have held two rounds of peace talks since President Putin launched a full-scale military operation last week on February 24.

Image: AP