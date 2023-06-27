Russia's President Putin Hails His Armed Forces For 'effectively Stopping A Civil War'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed the military and law enforcement for averting a civil war by quickly acting to oppose the mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Speaking to soldiers and law enforcement officers in the Kremlin, Putin praised their action during the Wagner group's mutiny, saying that “you effectively stopped a civil war.” Putin declared that the army and people didn't support the mutiny, but avoided mentioning Prigozhin by name. He emphasised that Russian troops weren't pulled from the front line in Ukraine to deal with the rebellion.