Russian President Vladimir Putin has started training schoolchildren on how to handle guns and lob grenades as part of the national curriculum. Putin met with the students as they flocked to the schools during the official start of the sessions on what Russia celebrates as National Education Day. “They’ve introduced in their curriculum… a degree of military training to school kids," hosts on UK's LBC stated during the programme, adding that Putin was increasingly "isolated" and therefore, he had to resort to training schoolchildren.

“Putin is very bad news, not just for Europe and the world, but also for Russia itself. It’s very important he’s not successful in Ukraine for all our sakes," hosts at LBC stressed.

Training approved by Russia's Ministry of Education

According to the outlet, all the secondary school children in Russia were now being “trained about the use of guns and elementary grenade throwing." The Russian Defence Ministry had previously stated that the school curriculum would include teaching the children how to operate combat drones and ways of countering enemy attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Russian Deputy Chairman of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Federation Council, Senator Artem Sheikin, had said in a statement that Russia "developed the proposal during the work of the section of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Federation Council and sent it to the Russian Minister of Defense." The minister continued, that the proposal was considered and supported, including by the Ministry of Education.

According to the plans, the training for the school children was supposed to begin on September 1. Putin appeared to teach them the basics of the combat use of drones during what is being reported as military training. Russia's First Deputy Minister of Defense Ruslan Tsalikov had told state-affiliated news agencies that the military program was aimed at brushing the children in the study of "types, purpose, performance characteristics and general structure, reconnaissance of the area and methods of countering enemy UAVs." The course, he said, was approved by Russia's Ministry of Education and was implemented in educational organizations and educational and methodological centres for the military-patriotic education of young people "from September of this year."