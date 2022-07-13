Russia’s Proxies In Donetsk And Luhansk Lift Moratorium On Death Penalty Amid War

Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, Russia’s ‘proxies’ in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts in eastern Ukraine have lifted death penalty moratorium. According to Kyiv Independent, Denis Pushilin, leader of the Kremlin’s proxies in the Donetsk region on Tuesday signed a decree lifting a ban on capital punishment as the court in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a region recognised only by Russia and Syria, sentences several foreign nationals in Ukraine army to death. However, the latest move came after Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said that Moscow would not rule out executing foreign prisoners of war.

Just earlier this month, two Britons and a Moroccan filed an appeal against the death sentences handed over to them for fighting in the Ukrainian army. Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim received a death sentence in a trial in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

All three foreign nationals were charged with “mercenary” activities and hence, were not protected under the Geneva conventions for prisoners of war by DPR authorities. Aslin, from Nottinghamshire, has previously told his family that his captors claimed there had been no attempt by UK officials to negotiate on his behalf, The Guardian stated. His family also revealed that Asli said he had been told that “time is running out” by his captors.

80% of Donetsk evacuated as Russia increases its attacks

Meanwhile, on the ground, an Ukrainian official informed that 80% of people have been evacuated and moved to safety while 20.4% of people continue to stay in Donetsk. Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said that 1,670,000 people lived in Donetsk as of 24 February, Ukrinform reported. He stated that about 340,000 continue to remain in Donetsk while all others left the city.

Pavlo Kyrylenko said that the people, who continue to stay in Donets, need to be moved to safe places in Ukraine. He stated that 252 people had been evacuated from Bakhmut and Pokrovsky districts on 10 July. Kyrylenko stressed that the officials continue to make efforts to make the evacuation of people "more effective," as per the Ukrinform report.

Image: AP