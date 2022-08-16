Russia's Putin Accuses West Of 'deliberately Undermining' Europe's Security System

Addressing the 'X Moscow Conference' on International Security, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) into Eastern Europe is a "deliberate act" by the West to undermine the security system in the continent. He further stated that Western globalist elites are sparking turmoil by reigniting old as well as stoking new conflicts, and also pursuing a so-called containment strategy while actually impeding any alternative, sovereign paths of development. "Thus, they are desperately trying to preserve the hegemony and power that are slipping out of their grasp, trying to keep countries and peoples in the grip of a neo-colonial order," Putin added, as per a Sputnik report.

The Russian President further highlighted that this "hegemony" was dangerous for the entire planet and for all of the civilization since it was rife with stagnation. He claimed that by orchestrating provocations, coup d'etats, and civil conflicts, the United States and its allies impertinently meddle in the internal affairs of sovereign nations. "Any means are used. Threats, blackmail and pressure are resorted to in a bid to force independent states to submit to their will," Putin claimed.

Collective West actively dismantling European security structure: Putin

The Russian President further claimed that the sole purpose of all of this is to uphold global dominance. President Putin argued that the collective West is actively dismantling the European security structure by forming new military alliances.

"The NATO alliance is expanding to the east, strengthening its military foundation, installing missile defence systems, and enhancing the offensive forces' ability to launch strikes," he remarked, as per Sputnik. He emphasised that although these efforts are hypocritically justified by the need to increase security in Europe, just the opposite is happening in reality.

Putin lambasts US over Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan

The Russian President also slammed the US over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan, saying that Moscow sees this as a "carefully planned provocation" in the region. The American reckless gamble in relation to Taiwan is not just a visit by an individual irresponsible politician, but part of a purposeful, conscious US strategy to destabilise the situation in the region and the world. It was a brazen demonstration of disrespect for the sovereignty of other countries and for its international obligations," Putin remarked. He also underscored that only a multipolar world based on international law creates fresh possibilities for fending against shared challenges, easing tensions around the world, and ensuring the sustainable growth of all nations.

(Image: AP)