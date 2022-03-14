Russia's Putin Actively Recruiting Syrians In Order To Fight Against Ukraine: Reports

Amid heavy shelling, multiple media reports claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been actively recruiting Syrian in order to fight against its neighbouring country, Ukraine. Though Putin on Friday approved bringing in volunteer fighters from the Middle East, particularly Syria, there was no official record that proves any recruitment process being underway in the war-torn country. Also, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu hinted about the possible recruitment of "volunteers" from the Middle East but he did not specify which country he was talking about.

According to a report by The Associated Press, the top Russian defence official acknowledged speaking with more than 16,000 applicants who wish to join Russia against Kyiv. As per the media report, Russia has been actively recruiting Syrians with a monthly salary of $200-$300.

While speaking to AP, some Syrian opposition activists said that Russia recently began recruitment efforts in Syria for the Ukraine war, but put the scale of those efforts so far at far lower numbers. Notably, the statement from the Russian defence official came a day after Ukraine confirmed that foreigners from various nations have already joined the so-called International Legion. As per the Ukrainian government, nearly 20,000 forces, especially, from the West have joined to resist the Russian aggression.

"If need be, Russia could quickly recruit members of these groups to fight in Ukraine," Danny Makki, a Syria analyst told AP. It is worth mentioning if the reports of Russian recruiting the Syrians to fight against some other nation were true, then it would not be the first time when Syrian fighters are recruited for conflicts abroad. Earlier, Turkey also used them in a fight against Azerbaijan and Libya.

Nearly 3,000-4,000 Russian soldiers were killed since the invasion, says US report

Ahmad al-Ahmad, an opposition activist in northwestern Syria, said that in the government-controlled northern town of Ethraya, the Russians have asked senior officers with the Fifth Corps, a Russian-backed Syrian army force, to recruit young men with experience in urban fighting who are ready to go to Ukraine, reported AP. As per his analysis, Russians has recruited nearly 3,000 Syrian fighters but when asked for any evidence to back his statement, the AP reported that the activist failed to provide any such proof.

Notably, recruitment will also play a significant role in a fight against Ukraine as a US intelligence report claimed nearly 3,000-4,000 Russian soldiers were killed since the invasion. Besides, multiple media reports also suggest that Putin was now frustrated due to the resistance presented by the Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

With inputs from AP

Image: ANI/AP

