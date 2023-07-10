Russia's Putin And Wagner Chief Prigozhin's Deal 'may Be In Flux' After Short Lived Mutiny

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's deal could be "in flux" as the latter who was exiled to neighbouring Belarus is still in Russia. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Prigozhin has violated the terms of the deal that Belarus struck with Moscow. "The status of the deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prigozhin is unclear, and the deal may be in flux," the ISW said.

Wagner mercenaries ended the short-lived mutiny after the mediation efforts by the Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko. Minsk had brokered talks between Kremlin and Prigozhin in late June, and the Wagner boss had initially agreed to end the march towards Moscow and take refuge in Belarus. According to the ISW, Prigozhin may have violated the terms of the deal.

Prigozhin no longer in Minsk?

Washington-based ISW think tank, on Saturday said in its analysis that the fact Prigozhin was no longer in Minsk has breached "the public understanding that Wagner fighters should already be signing contracts with the Russian MoD [Ministry of Defense], and should be going home to retirement, or moving to Belarus." The new assessment by the Institute for the Study of War suggests that under the terms of the deal, Wagner chief Prigozhin was to be exiled to Belarus and Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, had agreed to stop all criminal charges against him registered by the FSB.

In a state speech, Putin had agreed that the patriot Wagner mercenaries could "continue serving Russia by entering into a contract with the Ministry of Defense, or other law enforcement agencies, or to return to your family and friends." The announcement came as Wagner's chief and the mercenaries who supported the uprising landed in Belarus. Putin, in his speech, addressed the Wagner fighters directly, as he said, "Whoever wants to, can go to Belarus. The promise I made will be fulfilled." Although the think tank's analysis suggests that in an interview on Telegram, a Wagner commander, who requested anonymity, indicated that the mercenaries "are still able to move about freely within Russia and associate with each other."

The mercenaries, he added, have decided to rest until early August, and after that they would relocate to Belarus. PMC Wagner's fighters have not yet arrived at a designated site in Belarus, Minsk's Deputy Defense Minister Leonid Kasinsky informed in a statement on Friday. The ISW's report said that it has not seen any sign that "Russian authorities are exiling or detaining Wagner commanders or fighters who participated in the rebellion."