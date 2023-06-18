Putin Asserts Children’s Evacuation From Ukraine Was 'legal'

While addressing South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum ( SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that they have relocated children from the conflict area legally and never opposed their reconciliation with facilities.

"We were relocating them from the conflict area, saving their lives and health - this is what was happening," said Putin.

Russia welcomed representatives of seven African states, who arrived to present their peace initiative on Ukraine.

The talks between Russian officials and the South African delegation lasted for over 3 hours.

What is Russia's point of view on children's reconciliation?

While addressing the SPIEF, Putin said, "We were relocating them from the conflict area, saving their lives and health - this is what was happening. No one had any intention to separate any children from their parents. Entire orphanages were relocated totally legally because orphanage heads were their legal representatives," as per TASS.

Further, he added that Russian authorities "have never opposed reconciliation of children with their families, if, of course, their relatives show up". While talking about the safety of the children during the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine, Putin said, "There have been no obstacles to this, has never been, and certainly never will be."

Russia's arrest warrant

It is to be noted that on March 17, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on charges of the "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children. At that time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted that Moscow did not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Further, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the verdict had no authority over Russia whatsoever, while any potential arrest warrants would be legally void.

Why Russia has given justification?

As per the ICC's allegations, Russia has taken children from Ukraine's state institutions in the occupied areas. These include:

children whose parents had sent them to Russian-run “summer camps” from which they never returned.

children whose parents were arrested by the Russian occupying authorities.

children who were orphaned by the fighting.

The region from where they have been abducted was from occupied areas of southern and eastern Ukraine: Kherson region, Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia region, Donetsk and Luhansk region, as well as a small area of Mykolaiv region.

It is to be noted that Russia has admitted to holding at least 1,400 Ukrainian children it describes as orphans. Further, it has been shared by Russian authorities that at least 2,000 children reached Russia unaccompanied.